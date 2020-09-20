ROBERT SEXTON

SEXTON, ROBERTRobert Sexton, former resident of Rawson, Ohio, and of Hidden Lake and Brookdale Canopy Oaks, both in Ocala, FL, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 94.He is survived by two children, Rev. Jeanne Hill and Mark Sexton, both of Ocala; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.He married Lena Marie Maisano in 1951 and was married 55 years when she passed on July 28, 2006. Both were members of Ocala West United Methodist Church. Bob was a World War II vet who served in the Army Air Force as a radio controller on the planes. After the service, he became a professional photographer developing his own pictures as he worked for the Associated Press, did private family settings and took photos creating church directories. He also owned and operated a small town grocery store and was the town's butcher. After selling the store, he went to work selling heavy industrial equipment and when the company expanded, he managed the business selling semi trucks. He loved camping, fishing, boating and travel - and was a friend to everyone. As he retired, they spent the winters in Panama City, FL and summers in Ohio. Bob & Lena moved to Ocala permanently in 1996.There will be no services held because of Covid-19, a grave side service will be held at the Bushnell National Cemetery - but attendance is for family only. Bob would want everyone to remember him as he was - and the family simply requests that you lift a prayer as you remember some special memories that you may have of him. If anyone wishes to give a donation, the family requests that you donate to Hospice in his name. Comments and memories can be shared at