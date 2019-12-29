|
SHERLOCK, ROBERT T.
Robert T. Sherlock passed away unexpectedly at his home in Reddick, FL on December 8, 2019. Bob was an acupuncturist in Ocala, FL for over 15 years. He loved his job and the ability to help people heal. Prior to that he was an interior painter who specialized in custom faux finishes in Akron, Ohio for over 30 years. Bob was born in Akron, Ohio in 1953 and moved to Florida in 1998. Bob was a member of the Florida Native Plant Society and the Gainesville Koi Club. Bob had a passion for plants and fish which created a home paradise for his family and friends. Bob was an active member of AA for over 40 years, he touch countless lives through his work and the fellowship of AA and will be deeply missed.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sheila; sister, Lynn Kohn, (Daryl); niece, Katy Kohn; and brother-in-law, Edward Shuttleworth.
A service followed by a celebration will be held on January 5. 2019 from 2-4 at Antonios Depot Restaurant in McIntosh, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019