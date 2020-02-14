|
|
THOMAS,
ROBERT VERNON, 49
MAY 21, 1970 -
FEBRUARY 6, 2020
Robert was born on May 21, 1970 to Sandra K. Watts and the late Leon A. Thomas.
His mother and stepfather, Sandra K. and David F. Watts of Toccoa, Georgia, survive him.
His stepfather, Allen W. Craft; brother, Leon P. 'Ricky' Thomas; and grandparents, Lila and Ralph Culver preceded him in death.
He was a wonderful and cherished brother to his sisters, Traci Schack (Chris) Ocala, Florida, Jodi Davenport (Rodney) Dalton, GA; and brother, Dwayne Thomas (Sarah) of Enfield, Connecticut. Proud and loving uncle to Joshua, Elizabeth, Brandon, Bryant, Abbie, Ryan, Cheyenne, Raven, Paiton, Nathanael, Tyler, Austin, and Leo Ray.
Robby was the Owner/Operator of Thomas Pilot Car services. He has left behind many friends who love and cherish him.
His life will be celebrated in July of 2020, per his request. Information will be announced closer to that time.
He was a patient and advocate for Muscular Dystrophy. So in lieu of flowers, please make Donations to , Pinellas and/or Marion County or Marion County Hospice: 'The Estelle House'.
You are always loved and missed, Robby.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.robertsfunerals.com/obituary/Robert-Thomas
'A brother's love and a son's heart will always be a part of you. Sent from Heaven'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020