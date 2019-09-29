|
|
BUCHANAN, ROBERT W.
Robert W. Buchanan (March 1920 - September 22, 2019) passed away peacefully at his home in Eden Prairie, MN. Robert was born in Des Moines, Iowa to John and Florence Buchanan and had one older brother, John. Robert graduated from Central High School in Omaha, NE and went on to graduate from Omaha University before serving in the military in World War II. Robert pursued a life-long career in the insurance industry with Prudential and Western States. Robert and his wife, Anna Lou Jackson Buchanan had four children, Nancy, Bob (Maggie), Susan (Roland) and Carol.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John; Anna Lou, Nancy, Bob; and granddaughter, Sara. In 1974, Robert married Barbara Penn Rannenberg and they beautifully blended their families. Barbara's sons are Steven (Wendy), Robert (Bertsie) and John (Sean). Robert was blessed with 11 grandchildren, Sara (deceased), PK (Angel), Jake (Nikki), Courtney (Matt), Angela (Chris), Becca (Keith), Gayle (Jeff), Heidi (Jason), Chris (Henry), Kurt (Julia) and Taylor (Chris). Robert loved his 21 delightful great-grandchildren.
Robert enjoyed golf (with 4 holes in 1), travel, reading, family and friends. His faith in God sustained him in his later years.
Memorials may be sent to the , Salvation Army and the Red Cross. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30 pm with visitation from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapel, 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019