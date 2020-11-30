Robert Wayne Stone

Ocala - Robert Wayne Stone, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather passed away November 28, 2020 in Ocala, FL.

Known to family and friends as Bobby, he was born March 3, 1947, to Walter and Lucy Frot Stone in Homestead, FL. His family moved to Ocala when Bobby was 12. He attended Anthony, Reddick and then North Marion High School being in its first graduating class. He was very active in sports and music, getting together to play guitars and sing with friends and family. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his service he attended the University of Washington. His working career included working with his brothers at Stone Brothers Construction, Renovation Supervisor at MRMC, Senco Tools, and finally retiring from the City of Gainesville as Public Works Supervisor after 23 years.

He was a history and military buff, travelling to many places of historical significance over the years with his family. He also liked watching the Florida Gators and the Michigan State Spartans play football and basketball. He was devoted to his family and his pets.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Louise Toms, and one brother, Harold Stone.

Surviving is his wife, soul mate, and best friend for 38 years, Suzanne Kiersey Stone; his son, Patrick (Amie) Stone, of Ocala, FL; daughter, Bobby (Wes) Beeman, and Natalie Stone of Ocala, FL. His surviving grandchildren are Cole and Molly Beeman and Bel Stone; also his sisters, Bonnie (Jimmy) McCreary and Pat Josey; brothers, Donald (Eunice) Stone, Melvin (Cookie) Stone, Larry (Suzann) Stone, honorary brother Corky (Rea) Pruitt, and brother-in-law, Stephen Kiersey.

Graveside services will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



