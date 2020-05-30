ROBERTS, ROBERTA LEE
Roberta Lee (Stuart) Roberts, known as 'Bunny,' of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away at Emory at Decatur Hospital in Decatur, Georgia on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 87 after a brief illness. Roberta was born on February 5, 1933 in Magdalene, Florida and was adopted at 8 months of age by Helen G. and Hudson T. Stuart. She grew up in Coral Gables, Florida and attended nursing school at North Shore Hospital in Miami. Roberta worked for 45 years as an ICU, CCU and neo-natal nurse.
Roberta married David N. Roberts on June 2, 1953 and together they raised their family, primarily in Grant, Florida. They were married for 48 years until David's death on December 18, 2001. She enjoyed reading, needlework, and painting and was an avid collector of Precious Moments figurines.
Roberta is survived by three sons, David (Wanda), Paul D. (Becky) of Tucker, Georgia and John H. of Astor, Florida; six grandchildren, Jonathan, Kimberly, Stephen, Ruth, Christopher and Esther; and three great grandchildren, Jon, Morgan and Joanna.
Those who knew Roberta will remember her ever cheerful outlook on life, abounding generosity and heartwarming smile. Her life will be celebrated by family and friends in Ocala, Florida at a date to be determined.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or your local Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 30 to May 31, 2020.