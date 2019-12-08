|
SACASAS, ROBERTO
Ocala - Roberto Sacasas was born in Cuba on October 9, 1941 and passed away on November, 29, 2019 after battles with cancer. He went to his Lord from his home in Ocala, FL. after having been surrounded by loving family members. He was 78 years old.
Son to parents, Delores Gonzalez and Juan Sacasas, Roberto grew up in Cuba. As a young man he trained passenger pigeons, studied his school work, practiced the martial arts, and enjoyed swimming. In 1959, he moved to NYC but met up with Angela Aurora Otero when she was visiting Miami in 1962. Having known one another from Cuba, they married shortly thereafter in NY on December 22.
After living in NY, Puerto Rico, and California, they settled in Miami for over 30 years, where Roberto worked in the medical field as a laboratory technician. In the early 1980's, Roberto took note of Alabama and started taking his family to Fort Payne for cooler weather and vacations. Eventually, he and Angela established Fort Payne as their primary residence. Roberto volunteered for the Catholic Church, he was fond of Latin music, café con leche, and the beauty of nature but, more than anything, he loved his faith and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Sacasas (Ocala); his brother, Juan Sacasas (Los Angeles); and his children, Robert Sacasas (Miami), Angela Cunningham married to Steve Cunningham (Fort Payne), with grandchildren, Alex Lang married to Brittney Lang; with great grandchildren, Sophia and Amelia (Wilmington, NC), Kassia Smith married to Mitch Smith (Chattanooga, TN), Zaylie Lang (Birmingham, AL) and Fowler Cunningham (Fort Payne). Also, daughter, Roxana Conroy married to Peter Conroy with children, Haley Conroy and Mitchell Conroy (Jacksonville, AL).
A service will be held on December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church located on 2910 Gault Avenue North, Fort Payne, AL 35967 (Tele. # 256-845-4774). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org).
