WILLIAMS,
PASTOR ROBIN, 79
Pastor Robin Williams born to Lawrence and Laura Williams in Bronson, Florida.
Pastor Robin Williams was a self-made man who achieved much through his deep faith in God Almighty. He was a minister, an author of two books, and graduated in 1960 at Howard High School. Rev. Williams retired as supervisor of Signature Brand.
Pastor Williams transitioned into life on December 10, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife, Hattie Williams; daughter, Kathleen Samuel (Chris); son, Kim Williams (Pearl); nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Elizabeth Robinson. Katie Cannon, Laurence Williams II (Anni Laura), Robert Williams (Cora), and David Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. Wake Service on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Ocala Church of Christ, 500 NW 10th Avenue, Ocala, FL. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Maricamp Road Church of Christ, 2750 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL 34471.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019