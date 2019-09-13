|
HAMILTON,
RODDUE DENTON
Roddue Denton Hamilton, 69, passed away on September 4, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1950, in Old Harbour Bay, St. Catherine, Jamaica. Roddue retired from Pall Pneumatics/SPC Flair Corporation in 2016, after thirty years as an Electrical Engineer.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth Pusey Hamilton; five children, Jacqueline Hamilton, Sheryll Hamilton, Patricia Hamilton, Roddue DJ Hamilton (Shandra), Jonathan JT Hamilton (Latoya); two grandsons; five siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Viewing 10 am-11 am; Services start at 11 am, Sunday September 15, 2019. Arrangements Brown Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC. 706 SW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471 Emerson Brown, Funeral Director F.L. Brown Executive Director (352) 840-0611.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019