It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Rodney Bruce Giles on February 10, 2019. Rodney lived his whole life in Ocala, Florida where he was born on September 23, 1952, the same day Rocky Marciano won the heavyweight championship of the world.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Enoch and Olga Giles.

Left to cherish his memory is his companion, Ann Kicklighter; and brothers, Enoch Giles and Shawn Giles; sisters, Sharon Blondin (Darrell) and Sandra Ayers (Jim); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Rodney was Baptised at Missionary Bible Baptist Church and was a lifetime man of faith. Rodney had a long career in the mobile home industry and will always be a Marine. His lifetime career was in boxing. Rodney won many amateur fights and a tough man contest. He trained many amateur boxers through winning Golden Glove and Sunshine State Titles. One of his professional fighters fought for three world titles and one of which was in Madison Square Gardens. He will be remembered for his strength, courage, great sense of humor, storytelling, commanding presence, as well as his loving kindness, politeness and generosity of spirit. A true southern gentleman. He will be missed by all that knew him.

The family will be receiving friends starting at 1pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St John's United Methodist Church located at 12390 County Road 328 Ocala, FL 34482. There will be a funeral service celebrating Rodney's life starting at 2pm also at the Church.