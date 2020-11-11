Mrs. Rogenia C. Hopkins

Ocala, FL - Mrs. Rogenia C. Hopkins, 87, transitions to be with her heavenly father on November 04, 2020 at Hospice of Marion County Legacy House. She was a graduate of Howard Academy and enjoyed farming with her late Husband. Rogenia was a member of Mt. Tabor A.M.E. church.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: (Sons) Leroy Hopkins, Jr.(Margaret),Cleveland Hopkin(Iris), Tony Hopkins(Donna), Michael Hopkins, (Daughters)Cheryl Kendrick(Terry), Connie Nobles(Anthony), a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, family members and sorrowing friends.

A life celebration will be held 11:00am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Greater Apostolic Outreach Holy Church of God, Dr. D.D. Brown-Crowell, Pastor. Rev. T. Patricia Nelson, eulogist.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3:00PM until 7:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. (352) 620-0573.

Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.

