Mrs. Rogenia C. Hopkins
Ocala, FL - Mrs. Rogenia C. Hopkins, 87, transitions to be with her heavenly father on November 04, 2020 at Hospice of Marion County Legacy House. She was a graduate of Howard Academy and enjoyed farming with her late Husband. Rogenia was a member of Mt. Tabor A.M.E. church.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: (Sons) Leroy Hopkins, Jr.(Margaret),Cleveland Hopkin(Iris), Tony Hopkins(Donna), Michael Hopkins, (Daughters)Cheryl Kendrick(Terry), Connie Nobles(Anthony), a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, family members and sorrowing friends.
A life celebration will be held 11:00am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Greater Apostolic Outreach Holy Church of God, Dr. D.D. Brown-Crowell, Pastor. Rev. T. Patricia Nelson, eulogist.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3:00PM until 7:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. (352) 620-0573.
Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
"Providing Unparalleled Service and Compassion".

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
