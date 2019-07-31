|
|
TREMBLAY,
ROGER CHARLES
APRIL 10, 1928 -
JULY 29, 2019
Roger Charles Tremblay, age 91, of Ocala, Florida entered into eternal rest on July 29, 2019 at home. He was born April 10, 1928 in Lebanon, New Hampshire to Jeanne and Wilfred Tremblay. He was the oldest of nine children. Mr. Tremblay did his undergraduate work at St Anselm College and graduate studies at the University of Notre Dame. He married Eddice Ashe on July 2, 1966 with friends and family on hand. They resided first in Torrington, Connecticut. Shortly thereafter, then moved to Avon, Connecticut until 1984. During his time in Connecticut, Mr. Tremblay worked for Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance Company - retiring after 27 years of service. Mr. Tremblay had three children, Kerry Tremblay Holway, Sean Roger Tremblay, and Eddice Tremblay Companion.
Mr. Tremblay traveled with his wife until her death in 2009. Following his wife's death, he devoted his remaining years to his children and grandchildren. He attended countless karate practices, first communions, confirmations, lacrosse practices, ROTC events, and high school graduations. He provided his family with an example of what a perfect gentleman should be. He was honest, quiet, humble, hardworking, caring, and willing to give anything he had to anyone who needed it.
He is survived by daughter, Kerry Holway, Burlington, VT; son, Sean Tremblay, St Petersburg, FL; daughter, Eddice Companion, Ocala, FL; and eight grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Springs, Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019