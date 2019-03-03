|
|
MOREL, JR., ROGER
Roger Morel, Jr., 71, of Ocala, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 26, 2019 with his wife by his side. Born in Methuen, Massachusetts to Theresa and Roger Morel, Sr., he was one of five children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard (Michele) Morel.
Roger is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Stephen (Kathleen) Morel of Haverhill, MA; daughter, Tammy Morel of Manchester, NH; brother, Robert (Jo-Ann) Morel of Dracut, MA; sister, Irene (Phil) Alton of Westford, MA; and sister, Lucille Schuldt of Tennessee. Roger also leaves behind four grandchildren, Megan, Matthew, Mikayla, and Abbie.
Arrangements are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home-Bruce Chapel East, 2739 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL 34471.
www.robertsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019