Roger Thompson

Fort Mccoy - Roger Thompson, 45, passed away October 20, 2020. He was born February 3, 1975, in Wilmington, OH, to Kyle Roger Thompson and Anna Faye Heatherly. He owned and operated an automotive repair shop.

He is survived by his loving wife Jessica Wilson Thompson; sons, Daylon Thompson, Talon Thompson; daughter Adorabella Thompson; brother-in-law, Joshua Wilson; Father-in-law, Jim Wilson; Mother-in-law, Robin Wilson and many friends and family members. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing and boating in Salt Springs. He loved having family over and spending time with them. He found joy in cooking out on the grill and made the absolute best smoked food for everyone. He is one who will truly be missed by all.

Services will be held at Mill Creek Baptist Church on November 7th at 2:00 p.m. which is located at 16350 NE 148th Terrace Road Fort McCoy, Florida. 32134.



