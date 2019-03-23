|
|
FLORY,
RONALD EUGUENE, 'RON'
Ron Flory, 74, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 after a four-year struggle with cancer. Ron was born in South Bend, Indiana to Ruthene Bailey Flory and Wilford Valentine Flory on September 4, 1944.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Beverly; a son, Ronald 'Dean' Flory; daughters, Amy (Tony) Reghetti, Michelle (Paul) Carpenter; two step daughters, Michelle (Rick) Pace, Tracy (Scott) Byrd; one step son, Kyle Pursel; a sister, Barbara Jean Wright; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one on the way.
Ron was a member of the 1962 graduating class of New Carlisle High School and worked for Studebaker Automobile Manufacturer before moving to Davie, Florida in the late 60's. He moved his family to Ocala in 1986.
Ron worked for FedEx for 22 years and delivered packages downtown Ocala for many years. He also was employed as a facilities manager at SunTrust Bank, and as an independent contractor. Ron was an active member of First Baptist Church Ocala, and the Handyman team. He enjoyed his family, riding motorcycles, his pontoon boat, and was a gun enthusiast.
Ron has requested visitors wear blue to his 'Celebration of Life' which will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church, 2801 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, with Dr. Ed Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to First Baptist Church Ocala, handyman team, or Hospice of Marion County. Condolences for the family may be left at
www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019