|
|
WHEELIS, RONALD HENRY
With a broken heart, the family of Ronald Henry Wheelis shares the fact that he died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. His death was completely unexpected and the family is in mourning. Ron was born on May 18, 1946 to Henry Jefferson Wheelis and Annetta Agatha Lyon Wheelis. His parents doted on him, their only child. He was a native Floridian, born in Orlando and growing up in Tampa. He graduated from Hillsborough High School and Georgia Southwestern College. He became a teacher and coached football and basketball. Then, he earned a master's degree at Valdosta State College.
Later, he felt drawn to both coaching and school based administration and chose the latter. He became an assistant principal and later principal. In 1974, at age 28, he became the youngest high school principal in the state of Florida at Dunnellon High School. After Dunnellon, he trained principals and then returned to the principalship at Fort McCoy School. After retirement, we had opportunities to do some traveling and had plans to do more. Ron was most importantly, a strong Christian. He had an abiding faith in his savior, Jesus Christ.
Ron is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sonja; his son, Jeffrey Scott Wheelis of Denver; his five grandchildren, Zachary Tyler Gehring, Savanna Rose Gehring, Jeffrey Brandon Wheelis, Matthew Payton Wheelis and Taylor Brooke Wheelis; as well as cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his stepdaughter, Aliisa Michelle Wigelius Gehring.
ALWAYS LOVED, FOREVER MISSED, NEVER FORGOTTEN!
Funeral services will be Monday, October 21, n2019 at First Baptist Church of Ocala. Visitation from 10am-12pm, and Funeral Ceremony to begin at 12 noon. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services Ocala, FL (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019