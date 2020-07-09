CLENNEY, RONALD LAMAR
DECEMBER 23, 1940 - JUNE 28, 2020
Ronald Lamar Clenney, 79, of Ocala, FL died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Brentwood at Fore Ranch Retirement Community in Ocala, Florida. Ron was born December 23, 1940 in Phenix City, AL to the late Randall Lamar Clenney and Bonnie Anderson Clenney. He was a loving son, brother, husband, and father, and was loved by all who knew him. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1958 and later graduated with an Associate's Degree from Columbus State University. In 1961, he moved to Washington, DC and became a Metro District DC Police Officer. He later returned to Columbus and joined the Muscogee County Police Department in 1965. In 1969, he joined the Sheriff's Department where he commanded the crime control unit and was later promoted to Deputy Sherriff. In 1975, he completed FBI training in Quantico, VA and was assigned to the Charlotte, NC FBI office. He would later be assigned to New York City, and then Miami, where he remained until he retired in 1998.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Sandra Clenney of Ocala, FL; two daughters, Rhonda Clenney Johnson of Fairhope, AL, and Rema Clenney Watson of Kingston, TN; one son, Richard Lamar Clenney of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Judy Clenney Grohman of Smiths Station, AL; two grandsons, Robert Lee Watson of Secret Harbour, Australia, and Andrew Jay Watson of Apopka, FL; two granddaughters, April Renea Watson of Kingston, TN, and Summer Laine Johnson of Pensacola, FL; three nieces; two nephews; four great-grandchildren; numerous cousins and friends; and his dog, Rufus.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by his sister, Janice Clenney Schaub.
