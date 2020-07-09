1/1
RONALD LAMAR CLENNEY
1940 - 2020
CLENNEY, RONALD LAMAR
DECEMBER 23, 1940 - JUNE 28, 2020
Ronald Lamar Clenney, 79, of Ocala, FL died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Brentwood at Fore Ranch Retirement Community in Ocala, Florida. Ron was born December 23, 1940 in Phenix City, AL to the late Randall Lamar Clenney and Bonnie Anderson Clenney. He was a loving son, brother, husband, and father, and was loved by all who knew him. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1958 and later graduated with an Associate's Degree from Columbus State University. In 1961, he moved to Washington, DC and became a Metro District DC Police Officer. He later returned to Columbus and joined the Muscogee County Police Department in 1965. In 1969, he joined the Sheriff's Department where he commanded the crime control unit and was later promoted to Deputy Sherriff. In 1975, he completed FBI training in Quantico, VA and was assigned to the Charlotte, NC FBI office. He would later be assigned to New York City, and then Miami, where he remained until he retired in 1998.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Sandra Clenney of Ocala, FL; two daughters, Rhonda Clenney Johnson of Fairhope, AL, and Rema Clenney Watson of Kingston, TN; one son, Richard Lamar Clenney of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Judy Clenney Grohman of Smiths Station, AL; two grandsons, Robert Lee Watson of Secret Harbour, Australia, and Andrew Jay Watson of Apopka, FL; two granddaughters, April Renea Watson of Kingston, TN, and Summer Laine Johnson of Pensacola, FL; three nieces; two nephews; four great-grandchildren; numerous cousins and friends; and his dog, Rufus.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by his sister, Janice Clenney Schaub.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
5740 South Pine Ave
Ocala, FL 34480
3526228181
8 entries
July 6, 2020
Ron was a soft spoken, absolutely reliable agent. During our polygraph years together he solved many difficult cases. Ron was modest about his accomplishments, and never sought the limelight. Where Ron shined was in his performance. We honor Ron and will miss him.
Richard Keifer
Coworker
July 5, 2020
Ron was a wonderful person. I worked with Ron in NYC. We lost touch after we were both transferred but I have some great memories. He will surely be missed by all that knew him. God bless you Ron.
Vince Auletta
Coworker
July 5, 2020
Ron was a good, decent man. I always listened to his wise words. Sorry, Sandy.
Dave Bigbee
Coworker
July 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jerry Richards
Coworker
July 5, 2020
I am so sorry to learn about Ron's passing away. On several occasions, I worked with him in the Miami office. He was always a kind and pleasant gentleman. He was funny and I enjoyed seeing him in the office. I hope that his wife and family will find peace in knowing how much Ron was appreciated. May Ron now rest in peace.
Teresa G. Melendez
Acquaintance
July 5, 2020
So so sorry to hear about Ron departing this world. He was too too young. Ron was a very good man married for many years to my long time good friend Sandy. Sandy I am so sorry and very sad and hope you are finding the strength during this difficult time. Please know I am praying for you. Love to you Sandy from your old friend Mary Ann French.
Mary Ann French
Friend
July 4, 2020
This message is to express my deepest condolences in Mr. Ronald Clenney passing away. My name is Carol (
Stringfellow) (I lived on Heard Street in Columbus, Georgia) and used to babysit for Mr. and Mrs. Clenney. Mr. Clenney was a very nice man. I will be praying for Sandra, and the family, that the Lord will give you all a Peace That Passeth All Understanding.
Carol (Stringfellow) Carver
Friend
July 2, 2020
Mr. Clenney was a dear man. His kindness of spirit and generous heart were a pleasure. I pray for his peaceful rest and for the comfort of his family and friends. Rhonda, Rema, Richard and Sandi, may the Lord richly bless you with his peace and grant you joy in your memories. Much love to you.
Dorothy Lowry
Friend
