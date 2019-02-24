|
|
MILLER,
RONALD HASTINGS
Ronald Hastings Miller died on February 4, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL at the age of 79. He was born in 1939 and spent his formative years in his beloved hometown of Taylorsville, KY. He attended Centre College in Danville, KY, graduated from Bellarmine University in Louisville, KY and received his master's degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Virginia Tech.
Ron held planning positions in Mayfield, KY, Tampa, FL and positions as County Planner and Director of Building, Zoning and Planning for Marion County, FL. He worked for the Human Services Department in Lee County as a senior planner until his retirement in 2005. He loved working with the various neighborhoods and stayed in touch with many of the residents after his retirement.
Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynn; his daughter, Stacey Blaisdell; son-in-law, Aron; grandson, Charlie; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Foreman.
He was preceded in death by parents, Clarence (Jakie) and Ethel Weston (Henry) Miller; and son, Scott.
He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Services are pending and will take place in Taylorsville, KY in June. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Bonita Springs, FL, the Alvin A. Dubin Alzheimer's Resource Center, or Hope Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019