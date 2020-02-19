|
|
SELIG, RONALD WAYNE
Ronald Wayne Selig, 73, of Belleview, Florida, went to be with his Lord and Savior February 14, 2020. He was a native of Petal, Mississippi. Ron was a graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in electrical engineering. He retired from Lenox China, Kinston, NC, as a Quality Assurance Manager. Ron was a loving husband, devoted father, and caring grandfather. He was also an avid outdoorsman, with a passion for hunting and fishing, as well as scuba diving and golf.
Survivors include wife, Nancy Jane Selig of Belleview, FL; brother, Joey Selig of Laurel, MS; daughter, Chelle Burney of Ocala, FL; son, Tom (Kim) Selig of Summerfield, FL.; daughter, Melissa Congdon of Charlotte, NC; son, Tim (Wendy) Replogle of Ft. Myers, FL. Ron was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Mikayla, Cassidy, and Luka Burney, Nicholas, Emma, and Jacob Selig, Brandon, Christopher, and Ashlyn Congdon; Olivia Replogle.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob 'Jack' and Mary Selig of Petal, MS.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Memorial Baptist Church, 3693 SE 95th Street, Belleview, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1040 Woodcock Road, Suite 119, Orlando, Florida 32803 or online at https://www.kidney.org/. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020