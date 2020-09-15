EATON, RONALD WILLIAM

Ronald William Eaton, 68, of Ocala, FL, passed away on September 9, 2020 at his home with his fiancé at his side. Ronald was born on November 13, 1951 to his parents, Wilbur R. and Elizabeth J. (Jirik) Eaton in Cleveland, OH. After high school, he decided that he wanted to start his own business and became an Entrepreneur. Around the late 80's Ronald made the decision to move to Florida. He loved to golf, fish, watch NASCAR, dragsters, and was an avid sports fanatic. He was also a member of Ocala West United Methodist Church in Ocala, FL. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ronald is survived by his fiancé, Mary Craig; many friends; and two brothers, Roger and Wilbur 'Bill' Eaton.



