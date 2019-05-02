Home

RONNIE BROWN Jr. Obituary
BROWN, JR., RONNIE
Ronnie Brown, Jr. 29, passed away on April 23, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories children, Rayvaun and Aniyah Brown; mother, Sheila Chandler; father, Ronnie (Tralanda) Brown Sr.; sisters, Metoka Chandler and Roniesha Brown; brothers, Kedrick Rhodes and Kentrell Peacock; grandmother, Dorothy (John) Ford; grandfather, Lawrence (Verne) Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Brown will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Benevolent Church of God located at 15490 N US Highway 441 Reddick, FL 32686. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade)
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 2 to May 3, 2019
