SHORT, SR., RONNIE JOE
Ronnie Joe Short, Sr., 69, of the Melrose Community of Nacogdoches passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Melrose. He was born September 13, 1950, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to parents Buford Cleveland Short, Sr. and Helen (Newsome) Short.
Ronnie never met a stranger. He made friends everywhere he went, and the only friends he did not have were ones he had not met. He enjoyed volunteering and helping others when he could. He was a good builder that loved being outside and in the sun. Mr. Short adored children and animals, and they adored him back. Some of his hobbies included fishing and hunting.
Ronnie served as a constable in Houston in the early 1970s. More recently, he volunteered with the Melrose Volunteer Fire Department, and he was a member of the Knights of Pythias. He also enjoyed farming work with Dr. Malcolm Lyon. He retired as a bus driver with Woden ISD. He was a member of the Woden Baptist Church for over 20 years and attended Impact Cowboy church as well.
Mr. Short was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Cleve Short, Robert Carol Anderson, and Buford "Budy" Cleveland Short.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Simpson Short; son, Ronnie Joe Short, Jr.; step-son, Thomas Lopez and wife Angela and their children Ethan Lopez, Noah Lopez, Anthony Elmo, and Jacob Lopez; step-children, Josh Coglio and wife Becky, Andrew Coglio and wife Monica, and Emily Coglio; grandchildren, Layla Jayne Coglio, Andrew Coglio, Jr., and Santanna Huddleston; sisters, Carol James and Christine Fry; brother, Doug Short and Denise; father-in-law, Oren Simpson; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Cason Monk-Metcalf Sunset Chapel officiated by Pastor Stan King and Bro. Doug Short. Interment followed at Simpson Camp-ground Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Billy Scott, Ronnie Joe Short, Jr., David Whiteside, George Burns, Dr. Malcolm Lyon, Steve Johnson, Thomas Lopez, and Taylor Sanders. Honorary Pall-bearers were the Melrose Volunteer Fire Department and Knights of Pythias.
Friends and family were invited to a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Cason Monk-Metcalf.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Short's name to the Melrose Volunteer Fire Department.
Services are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020