KARR, RONNIE
Mr. Ronnie Karr of Belleview, departed from this life March 18, 2020, at the age of 72 years. Ronnie was born April 4, 1947, in Hilliard, Ohio. Ronnie was one of five children of the late Virginia Hayes and Dayton Karr. He was raised in Hillard Ohio, served in the Air Force, and then relocated to Florida in the early 70's. While in Florida, He worked for Coke a Cola, Life of Georgia, and Travel Plus. During his years at Travel Plus, he enjoyed traveling and meeting people. It was on one of these bus trips that he met the love of his life, Barbara. Together they started their own company, Silver Eagle Coach, which they owned and operated for 26 years, until his retirement in 2014. He delighted many people who chartered his bus, which was evident from the multiple long-term clients.
Ronnie enjoyed NASCAR, restoring cars, fishing, and watching the History Channel especially The Curse of Oak Island TV series. Ronnie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who brought cheer and happiness to all who met and associated with him. He inspired his sons to achieve exceptional accomplishments in both their personal and professional lives.
Ronnie was preceded in death by Dayton Karr, Jr., Linda Steinhower, David Karr, and Virginia Hayes.
Mr. Ronnie Karr was survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Barbara Karr; his children, Joseph Karr and his wife, Kimberly of Jacksonville, FL, Ronnie Karr, Jr. of Atlanta, GA , Lucas Karr and his wife, Elaine of Ocala, FL; sister, Virginia Harper and husband, Gene of Ostrander, OH; stepfather, Harrold Hayes of Columbus, OH; and grandchildren, Sheryl Eyer and husband, Kelly, Ronnie Karr III, Kristian Karr, and Jordan Karr.
Services will be private, and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020