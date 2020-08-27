MILLER, ROSA LEE

JANUARY 4, 1925 -

AUGUST 23RD 2020

Rosa Lee Miller, 95, of Ocala, Florida transitioned on August 23, 2020 with family at her side. Rosa was born January 4, 1925 in Avon Park, Florida. She was a lifetime resident of Ocala, Florida. Rosa lived a life full of compassion and always willing to help others. She had a wonderful smile displaying a beautiful and loving personality. To know her is to love her. She was the best.

Rosa was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Addison Miller, of 47 years; and her daughter, Henrietta Miller Maxwell.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, a devoted daughter, Valerie Miller Menchan and husband, Hilton Menchan; grandchildren, Ozell (Jamiliah) H. Maxwell, Jr., Vernessia (James) Tolson, Tai'Lynn Sears Menchan, Bonita Maxwell, Felicia (Minnie) Maxwell; and eleven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, cousins and sorrowing friends.

A life celebration will be held at 3:30PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at New Jerusalem MBC, Rev. Keith Blount, Pastor. Interment will immediately follow at Faith Memorial Cemetery.

Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.

