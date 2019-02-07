|
GARMON, JR.,
ROSCOE ROUTEE
Roscoe Routee Garmon, Jr. passed away on January 29, 2019 at Advent Health-Ocala in Ocala, FL.
Viewing will be held on Friday February 8, 2019 from the 4:00-7:00 at Signature Memorial. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:00 am at Pentecostal Full Gospel Church, 5105 N US HWY 441, Ocala, FL 34475. Arrangements are under the care of Signature Memeorial Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC, 3401 SE Hawthorne Rd., Gainesville, FL 32641 (352) 286-0966.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019