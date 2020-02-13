|
GRIFFIN, ROSE
Mrs. Rose Griffin, 68 of Reddick, FL transitioned into her new life on February 6, 2020.
Mrs. Rose is survived by her children, Jesse Jenkins (Willie Jean) and Misty Jenkins.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Cleve Griffin; son, Ronald Jenkins, Sr.; grandson, Devonte Jenkins, Sr.; parents, Lorenzo and Marie Washington; and sister, Mable Washington.
The family wishes to invite her family and friends to celebrate a life well lived on February 15, 2020, 2:00pm, Pentecostal Full Gospel Worship Center (5105 North U.S Highway 441 Ocala, Florida). Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6-8pm at Debose Chapel United Methodist Church (14401 NW 27th Ave. Citra, Fl 32113). Mrs. Rose Final Resting Place will be Mount Memorial Gardens in Reddick, Florida. The family will be asked to assemble at the residence of Mrs. Rose on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Fl) Please visit us at dwilliamsmortuary.com for further updates.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020