LINDSEY, ROSE MARIE

Rose Marie Lindsey, 65, passed away peacefully, surrounded by those she loved at her home on May 22, 2020, in Sycamore, Georgia. She was born on October 12, 1954, to William F. 'Junior' and Emma May Hollingsworth in Ocala, Florida. She lived in Marion County, FL for 61 years and retired from Marion County Transportation. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Weirsdale for 53 years and now is a member of Inaha Baptist Church, Inaha, GA.

She is preceded in death by her father William F. and mother Emma Hollingsworth; sisters, Patricia Hendershot and Rhonda Meadows; and granddaughter, Lindsey Marie.

She is survived by her husband Timothy Edgar Lindsey; sons, William Edgar Lindsey and David Rile Lindsey; daughter, Karen Renee Holmes; brother, William Reginald Hollingsworth; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Weirsdale. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service. Reverend Mark Riechart will be officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



