|
|
SAMUEL, ROSEBUD
POINSETTIA WASHINGTON
Ninety-five-year-old resident of Marion County, Rosebud Poinsettia Samuel passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, O. B. Samuel, Sr. of O. B. Samuel Funeral Home, Williston, FL.
Mrs. Samuel is survived by her four children, Cassandra Goldsmith of Ocala, FL (Henry), Betty Miller of Parkland, FL (Dorsey), Cynthia Bacon of Coral Springs, FL (Phillip), and O. B. Samuel, Jr. of Ocala, FL (Almendrita); seven grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 3:00 PM at Little Chapel United Methodist Church, 2381 SE 73rd Street, Santos, FL 34480 and interment at Burrell Cemetery. A public visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. The family will meet at 2:30 at the church to form the procession. Resolutions may be faxed to 352-629-4434. Flowers may be sent to O. B. Samuel Funeral Home, 21 SE 10th St. Williston, FL 32696, Phone 352-528-3292. Flower arrangements will be received from 9am-5pm at the funeral home on Friday, and at the church prior to the service. The suggested local florist is Amazing Florals, 352-512-9619.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019