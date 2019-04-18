Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSIE WRIGHT-SHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSIE LEE WRIGHT-SHELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROSIE LEE WRIGHT-SHELL Obituary
WRIGHT-SHELL, ROSIE LEE
Ocala - Rosie Lee Wright-Shell, 91, passed away April 12, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Shell will be held on April 20, 2019, 10am at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 606 SW Broadway Street, Ocala, Florida 34475. Pastor Stanley M. Jacobs, Sr. will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 5pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.'
www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now