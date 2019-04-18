|
|
WRIGHT-SHELL, ROSIE LEE
Ocala - Rosie Lee Wright-Shell, 91, passed away April 12, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Shell will be held on April 20, 2019, 10am at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 606 SW Broadway Street, Ocala, Florida 34475. Pastor Stanley M. Jacobs, Sr. will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 5pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
