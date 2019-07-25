|
DANSKIN, ROSIE NORELL
Mrs. Rosie Norell Danskin, 96, died Monday morning, July 22, 2019, at Legacy House in Ocala, FL.
A decedent of Yankee Dave Hickox, Rosie was born in Brantley County, GA to the late Levi Hickox and Lettie Thomas Hickox. She was a past member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She was formerly employed as a factory worker for the Ronson Corporation. She also worked many years as a seamtress, waitress and homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Rosie is preceded in death by her son, Levy Dwain Justice; and 12 siblings.
Survivors include three children, Judy Vann of Durham, NC, Henry Wayne Justice (Asude) of Cleveland, OH, and Kenneth A. Justice (Sandra Joyce) of Williston, FL; grandchildren, Robert, Kimberly, Jennifer, Dr. Christopher Justice, Maria, Butch, Joseph, James, Thomas, Erhan, John Bryan; and many great grandchildren including, Kristina, Cody, Kelsey, Madison, Abbigail, Isabella, Benjamin; Nicholas, Ashley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at
www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 25 to July 26, 2019