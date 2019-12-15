|
GOSSARD, ROSS
Ocala - Ross Evan Gossard, 69, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at UF Health Shands Cancer Hospital in Gainesville, with his wife and 'baby sister,' Susie by his side. Ross was born in March 1950 to Raleigh and Lucille Gossard. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He will be remembered for his genuine interest in everyone he met, his kindness even to those he did not know, and the passion he put into everything he did. He has fond memories of those he served with in the Navy, and the many extraordinary friends he made as an electrician and in his years at Dictaphone.
He will be sorrowfully missed by his wife, Joanne; sons, Michael (Sheena) and Zach; stepchildren, Nikki (Evan) and Nate (Rebecca); brothers and sisters, Earl (Nancy), Eileen, Carl (Geraldine), Craig (Celeste), and Bruce; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by both parents; and a sister, Ruth.
A Life Celebration in Ross' memory will be held at a private residence in Melbourne on Saturday, January 18, 2019, you may privately contact Joanne thru Facebook for details. In lieu of flowers, anyone planning expressions of sympathy are asked to donate to the charity nearest to Ross' heart, Covenant House, which helps young people transform their lives and puts them on the road to independence. A condolence message may be left at www.baldwincremation.com. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019