ROSSIA E. PATTERSON Jr.
PATTERSON, JR., ROSSIA E.
Mr. Rossia E. Patterson, Jr. a 33 year old resident of Ocala, Florida passed a way on August 22, 2020. He was affectionately known to his family and friends as 'Lil Raw.'
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Patterson; and father, Rossia E. Patterson, Sr.; four daughters, Tatyana, Rotayja, Brooklyn and Ciana; six sons, Rossia III, Rashard Bryceson, Braylin, Princeton and Britain; and one beautiful granddaughter, Tylayja Sheppard.
The services for Mr. Patterson will be held on September 5, 2020, 11am at Greater New Hope & Holiness Church, 484 Emerald Road Ocala, Florida. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the United Baptist Cemetery, Reddick, Florida.
Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
