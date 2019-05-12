Home

Roy Jerome (Jerry) Jaques

Roy Jerome (Jerry) Jaques Obituary
JAQUES,
ROY JEROME (JERRY)
Roy Jerome (Jerry) Jaques, 82, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala. Jerry was a native of Dayton, Ohio and has lived in the Ocala area for 22 years. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Jerry was a Sales Manager at Bendix Sheffield for 38 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Pauline (Fletcher) Jaques.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie of Ocala; son, David (Pamela) Jaques of Dunn, NC; daughters, Theresa Young of Ocala, FL, Monica (Randy) Lawler of Peoria, AZ and Christina (Andrew) Anderson of Dayton, OH; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; brother, Ron (Jean) Jaques of Rigby, ID; and sister, Carol (Jim) Patterson of Springfield, OH.
A funeral service will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th Street, Ocala on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am. Interment with military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to My Brothers Keeper, c/o Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th Street, Ocala, FL 34471. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 12 to May 13, 2019
