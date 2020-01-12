Home

ROY LEE PEAK

ROY LEE PEAK Obituary
PEAK, ROY LEE
Roy Lee Peak, age 85, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 in Ocala, FL. He was born in Oral, South Dakota on October 17, 1934 to parents John and Ruth (Philleo) Peak.
He was predeceased by his wife, Kathryn (Keim) Peak.
He is survived by his sister, Mabel Parrish; his three children, Gayle Carolus, Rhonda Bryant and Gary Peak, along with their spouses; eight grandchildren; and his special friend, Lois Bowser.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel located at 606 SW 2nd, Ocala from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. with services to immediately follow. He will be laid to rest in Tampa, Florida. Contributions in honor of his memory may be made to Hospice of Marion County. Services were under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
