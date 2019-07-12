|
|
BRANTLEY, ROY LITELLE
Roy Litelle Brantley, age 70, passed away on June 18th, 2019 in DeLand, Florida.
He was born August 29th, 1948 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Susan Miller Brantley of Orange City; son, Paul Brantley of Ocala, his wife Stella, and their two children Samantha and Matthew; brothers, John and his wife Eleanor of Ocala, Daniel of Jackson, Mississippi, Thomas and his wife Ruth Ann of Anthony, and James and his wife Susan of Ocala.
Roy grew up in the small town of Forest, Mississippi, later moving to the Ocala area. He graduated from Ocala High School (now Marion Technical Institute) in 1966. A veteran of the United States Navy, Roy served aboard the amphibious transport ship USS Ogden during the Vietnam War. He was an active member of the Ocala Civic Theater utilizing his wonderful singing voice. As an employee of the Florida Department of Transportation, Roy retired after a career of over 30 years. He enjoyed spending many hours of his retirement perfecting the landscape of his home, admiring antique and classic cars, and discussing college sports with his son, friends, and family. He is preceded in death by his father John Brantley and mother Dorothy Camp Brantley.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 13th starting at 11:00AM at the Hollywood Cemetery (1031 South Carpenter Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763). A celebration of life will be held immediately afterwards at the 1876 Heritage Inn (300 South Volusia Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763). Those wishing to send flowers can do so to the Unity Funeral Home (105 West New Hampshire Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 12 to July 13, 2019