MCLEAN, ROY
Roy McLean, 55, passed away on February 9, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Egbert and Daisy Mclean.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Linda Mclean; three sons, Greg Mclean (Asiye), Valjay Mclean (Daphne) and Roy Mclean, Jr.; one daughter, Lesa Mclean; three stepchildren, Chikita Williams, Shinita Graham, Wilbert Graham, Jr.; three grandchildren; three brothers, Wayne, Earl and Andrew Mclean; four sisters, Paulette, Adriss, Nicole and Deloris Mclean; and adopted son, Errol Hutchinson.
Funeral services for Mr. Mclean will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Clark Funeral Home's Chapel of Faith, 434 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Ocala, FL 34475.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019