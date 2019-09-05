|
ROLLE, JR.,
ROY LIVINGSTON
Roy Livingston Rolle, Jr. was born on March 2, 1946, in Tallahassee, Florida. He was the eldest of four children.
His parents, Roy Livingston Rolle, Sr. and Annie Julia Hill Rolle and his brother, Reginald preceded him in death.
Roy was baptized at Christ Episcopal Church, Miami, Florida and confirmed at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Tallahassee, Florida. He attended Bond School and Historic Lincoln High School in Tallahassee. Roy earned a football scholarship to attend Albany State University and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education. On June 22, 1968, he married his college sweetheart, Louise Houston, at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Tallahassee.
Roy was employed by the Marion County School District in Ocala, Florida as a Physical Education Specialist at Wyomina Park Elementary. He spent his entire teaching career at this school, a period of 36 years. Roy coached Marion County Youth Football for 10 years. He also worked for the Marion County Sheriff Department and Pro Poly of America, Inc. Roy was a member of the Epsilon Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the Marion County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association, Inc. Roy's dedication to Christ and his church, Grace Episcopal, included: member of the choir for 48 years, member of the Bell Choir, member of the Vestry, Sunday School teacher, and member of the Altar Guild. The Lord called Roy home on August 25, 2019.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Louise Houston Rolle, of 51 years; sons, Roy, III of Waldo, Florida and wife, Julia Roderick of Fort Myers, Florida, Randall and Ronald of Ocala, Florida; daughter, Rana Van Voorhis of South Bend, Indiana and husband, Tristan; sisters, Rhonda Rolle of Tallahassee, Florida and Rovena Rolle of Odenton, Maryland; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The Wake Service and Omega Service will be held on September 6, 2019 at 7 pm in the Parish Hall of Grace Episcopal Church. The Funeral Service will be held on September 7, 2019 at 1 pm. Grace Episcopal Church, 503 SE Broadway St., Ocala, FL, 34471. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019