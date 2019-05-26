|
SOUTHERLIN, ROY
Roy Southerlin, 87, of Rainbow Springs, Dunnellon, FL, passed away April 22, 2019 as result of a recent car accident.
Roy is survived by Joyce, his wife of 64 years; sons Bo (Karen) Oak Creek, WI, Russ (Kelly) Castle Rock, CO; daughters, Sheila Edwards (Tom) Fredricksburg, VA, and Candace, New Port Richey, FL. He is also survived by sisters, Edna Hawkins, Marietta, SC, and Estelle Looper, Greenville, SC; a niece and nephew, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by a grandson.
Roy graduated from Clemson University, was an army veteran, and a Mason. Roy was a sales engineer and entrepreneur, private pilot, and later an avid golfer.
A memorial service will be held June 6, 2019 at the Rainbow Springs Community Center, 19330 SW 83 Place Road, Dunnellon FL 33432, upstairs banquet room at 1:30pm. The family will receive friends after the service. Memorials may be made to . Baldwin Brothers handled the arrangements.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 26 to May 27, 2019