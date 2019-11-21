Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
MOSBY, RUBEN PETE
Deacon Ruben Pete Mosby, 85, of Ocala, passed away on November 16, 2019.
He is survived by a loving wife; 17 children; one sister; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11am at New Shady Grove MBC, 9225 SW 27th Ave. Ocala, FL. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 5-7pm at New Shady Grove and one hour prior service. The family will assemble at the home of Deacon Mosby to form the cortège Saturday morning at 10am. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
