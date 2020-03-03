|
KERLIN, RUBY JEAN
Ruby Jean Kerlin, 90, of Ocala passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Estelle's House in Ocala. She was born on March 16, 1929 the daughter of the late Bonard and Christine Whitehurst. Ruby was a native of Birmingham, Alabama where she met her husband, Wiley Kerlin, at the University of Alabama in 1948. The two married in 1950 and moved to this area from Selma, Alabama in 1958. She and her husband shared 69+ years of love and happiness. Ruby spent many years as a secretary for a real estate agent and an optometrist. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ocala since 1958 when she moved to the area. Ruby loved to knit in her free time. Her two favorite things were her husband and knitting.
Survivors include her husband, Wiley.
Predeceased by her parents; and her sons, Richard, Robert, and Randall Kerlin.
A funeral service for Ruby will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Ocala. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Ruby's honor. Online condolences may be sent at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020