DISHON, RUBY JOAN
Ruby Joan Dishon, 81, of Ocala FL, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away at her home while surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born in Waynesburg, Kentucky to her parents, James and Gladys Cress. She was married to Delbert Dishon and together they had four children. Ruby graduated high school in Waynesburg, Kentucky as Valedictorian of her class. In 1975, she moved to Florida with her husband and children in order to pursue her husband's career. While residing in Leesburg, Florida, she attended Lake Sumter Community College. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who was loved and will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert Dishon; her four children, David and Priscilla Dishon, Donna Glass, Darryl Dishon, Donald and Wanda Dishon. She also had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
