Rubye Lee Johnson Croskey

Rubye Lee Johnson Croskey Obituary
CROSKEY,
RUBYE LEE JOHNSON
Rubye Lee Johnson Croskey, 86, affectionately known as 'Love,' transitioned from this life on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was retired a teacher of many years from the Marion County School Board and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church.
Rubye was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Croskey; her brother, Kenneth Dinkins; and sister, Joann McCants Hill.
She is survived by a son, Rodney (Lawana) Croskey; and a daughter, Elaine P. Croskey of Ocala. Other survivors include brothers and sisters, George (Geraline) McCants, Reuben E. Johnson, III, and Errol L. Johnson of Daytona, Florida, Rita (Bruce) Johnson-Early, and Sheryl (Erik) Johnson-Tandy of Tampa. Rubye was lovingly called grandma by one granddaughter, Adrienne (Ian) Croskey Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Ian and Arden Thompson, all of Wimauma, FL. She is mourned by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service for Rubye Lee Johnson Croskey will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Mt. Zion AME Church. Visitation will be on April 12, 2019 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Clark Funeral Home. Interment: Faith Memorial Garden.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
