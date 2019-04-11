|
|
CROSKEY,
RUBYE LEE JOHNSON
Rubye Lee Johnson Croskey, 86, affectionately known as 'Love,' transitioned from this life on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was retired a teacher of many years from the Marion County School Board and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church.
Rubye was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Croskey; her brother, Kenneth Dinkins; and sister, Joann McCants Hill.
She is survived by a son, Rodney (Lawana) Croskey; and a daughter, Elaine P. Croskey of Ocala. Other survivors include brothers and sisters, George (Geraline) McCants, Reuben E. Johnson, III, and Errol L. Johnson of Daytona, Florida, Rita (Bruce) Johnson-Early, and Sheryl (Erik) Johnson-Tandy of Tampa. Rubye was lovingly called grandma by one granddaughter, Adrienne (Ian) Croskey Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Ian and Arden Thompson, all of Wimauma, FL. She is mourned by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service for Rubye Lee Johnson Croskey will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Mt. Zion AME Church. Visitation will be on April 12, 2019 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Clark Funeral Home. Interment: Faith Memorial Garden.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019