|
|
SCHASEL, JR.,
RUDOLPH (RUDY)
Rudolph (Rudy) J. Schasel, Jr. of Ocala, Florida passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home. Rudy was born in North Collins, NY April 25,1933 to Rudolph and Sylvia (Willett) Schasel. Prior to retiring to Ocala in 1992, he was in Maintenance Supervision at Roswell Park Memorial Hospital and Buffalo State College.
He was preceded in death by his son, David (Wendy); sisters, Gertrude (Elmer) Wittmeyer, Charlotte (Cyril) Wittmeyer; and brothers, Charles (Ethel) Schasel and Harold (Alice) Benson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly (Spoon); son, Paul (Marisa) of N Attleboro, MA; and brother, Donald (Rosella) of Eden, NY.
Rudy was a Korean War Veteran, member of the VFW and The American Legion. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Ocala and an active member of the Knights of Columbus (Past Grand Knight). In Eden, NY he was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Charter Member of the Eden Emergency Squad, Past President of the Eden Board of Education, Eden Town Board Councilman and member of the Eden Chamber of Commerce.
A funeral service will be held at 8:30 AM, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW State Road 200,Ocala, FL. Burial will be in Eden Evergreen Cemetery, Eden NY following a Memorial Service at Immaculate Conception Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rudy's memory can be made to Hospice of Marion County, Legacy House, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL, 34478.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 30 to July 1, 2019