Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Welcome Strangers Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul AME
More Obituaries for RUDOLPH ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUDOLPH ROBERTS Jr.


1961 - 2019
RUDOLPH ROBERTS Jr. Obituary
ROBERTS, JR., RUDOLPH
Rudolph 'Bubba Teaser' Roberts, Jr. was born to the union of the late Rudolph Roberts and Betty Roberts. Rudolph came into this world November 3, 1961 and was a long time resident of Ocala, Florida. Rudolph attended Marion County Public Schools and was a graduate of Vanguard High School c/o 1980. He was loved by many. On June 25, 2019, Rudolph answered the Masters call peacefully as he transitioned into his heavenly home.
He leaves to celebrate his life five sons, Courtney Henderson, Rudolph Roberts III, Chiota Roberts, Jequan Roberts and Tyquan Roberts; mother Betty Roberts; 14 grandchildren; three sisters, the late Regina Roberts, Demetrice Roberts, Barbara Roberts, and Velvet Roberts, all of Ocala, Florida. He also leaves to cherish his life his extended family; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A godfather to many whom will miss him dearly.
Celebration Of Life will be held, 11:00 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Paul AME. Visitation will be held 12:00pm until 7:00pm, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Welcome Strangers Baptist Church, Services Entrusted Signature Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services LLC.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019
