Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RUSSELL DOMKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL DOMKE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUSSELL DOMKE Obituary
DOMKE, RUSSELL
Russell Herbert Domke of Ocala, Florida passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of nearly 91 years old. Although he was fighting through many medical issues the past year, he stayed active and kept reminding all of us that the one thing he learned from WWII Army days was you never quit, and you keep charging the hill. Well, he charged his last hill on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and is off to his next mission. Russell worked hard all his life, had a big heart, and was a good man. Russell was born in 1928 in Chicago to Herbert and Florence Domke.
Russell is survived by his wife, Beverly Domke; and was father to six children, Jody (Dan) Hallahan, Gail (Curtis) Bronson, Kim (Mike) Callahan, Randall (Lisa) Domke, Tom (Cynthia) Domke, the late David (Stephanie) Domke; two step-daughters, Pamela (Andy) Torchalski, Jill (Stephen) Nover; grandfather of 25; great grandfather of 20; and great-great grandfather of three.
There will not be a formal service and in lieu of any cards or flowers Russell requested donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation to support their work with Veterans, First Responders, and their families.
https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/veterans-charity-overview/
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.