DOMKE, RUSSELL
Russell Herbert Domke of Ocala, Florida passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of nearly 91 years old. Although he was fighting through many medical issues the past year, he stayed active and kept reminding all of us that the one thing he learned from WWII Army days was you never quit, and you keep charging the hill. Well, he charged his last hill on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and is off to his next mission. Russell worked hard all his life, had a big heart, and was a good man. Russell was born in 1928 in Chicago to Herbert and Florence Domke.
Russell is survived by his wife, Beverly Domke; and was father to six children, Jody (Dan) Hallahan, Gail (Curtis) Bronson, Kim (Mike) Callahan, Randall (Lisa) Domke, Tom (Cynthia) Domke, the late David (Stephanie) Domke; two step-daughters, Pamela (Andy) Torchalski, Jill (Stephen) Nover; grandfather of 25; great grandfather of 20; and great-great grandfather of three.
There will not be a formal service and in lieu of any cards or flowers Russell requested donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation to support their work with Veterans, First Responders, and their families.
https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/veterans-charity-overview/
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019