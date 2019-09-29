Home

Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
RUTH ANN LIEBL


1940 - 2019
RUTH ANN LIEBL Obituary
LIEBL, RUTH ANN
Salt Springs- Ruth Ann Liebl, 79, passed away on September 7, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1940 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to Franklin Bronson Green and Alice Armstrong.
She is preceded by her parents; and brother, Frank Ward Green.
She is survived by her loving husband, A. Richard Liebl; daughter, Pamela C. Littleton (Jimmy); grandchildren, Paige, Tiffani and Dawn; cousin, Carlyn McHugh.
A Celebration of life service will be announced at a later time. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
