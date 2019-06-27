|
LOFTON, RUTH ANN
Mrs. Ruth Ann Lofton, passed away June 19th, 2019 at her home in Ocala, FL. Mrs. Lofton was received her Doctorate degree in 2014 from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. She was a member of EWF Women Ministry, Project Leader Ambassador for Christ Global International Church, Founded EWF World Outreach Church where she was Co-Pastor. Mrs. Lofton served in the United States Airforce from 1986 until 1990. Her sister, Mary Williams, and brother; Charles Funches (US Airforce), both preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband; Bishop, Dr. Freddie H. Lofton, Ocala, FL, children; Freddie H. Lofton, II, Aerin J. Lofton (Milan), Jazmin Dominique, Mehera Lofton, all of Ocala, FL, Master Sgt. Samuel Bell (Terah), Ft. Bragg, NC, Pastor Henry Lewis (Kayla), Lakeland, FL, Pamela Lofton Lawrence (Marcus), VA, siblings; Willie Earl Funches, Boston, MA, Robert Funches (Luci), Carolyn Funches, both of Jackson, MS, Christine Funches, Monticello, MS, Dorothy Russell, Little Rock, AK, Sharon Taylor (Howard), Silver Creek, MS, eleven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Lofton will be held 11:00am, Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at Keith Dominion House of God, 2830 N.W. 27th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34475, Rev. Dr. Robert C. Scott, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Lofton will repose at EWF Ministry, 3940 N. Highway 441on Friday, June 28th, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at EWF World Outreach Church at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 27 to June 28, 2019