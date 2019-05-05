|
CAMPBELL, RUTH, 101
Ruth Campbell, 101, of Ocala, passed away April 30, 2019. She was born November 6, 1917 in Hancock, New York. She was a lifetime member of the VFW and also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Campbell.
She is survived by her son, Peter George Campbell (Sue) of The Villages; and daughter, Linda Campbell Varner (Roy) of Ocala; grandchildren, Patrick Campbell and Laurie Langford; and four great grandchildren.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 5 to May 6, 2019