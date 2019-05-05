Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH CAMPBELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUTH CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, RUTH, 101
Ruth Campbell, 101, of Ocala, passed away April 30, 2019. She was born November 6, 1917 in Hancock, New York. She was a lifetime member of the VFW and also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Campbell.
She is survived by her son, Peter George Campbell (Sue) of The Villages; and daughter, Linda Campbell Varner (Roy) of Ocala; grandchildren, Patrick Campbell and Laurie Langford; and four great grandchildren.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.